Julian Remo Perretta (born 13 January 1989) is an English singer-songwriter and producer. Perretta first gained attention in 2010 with the single "Wonder Why", first released in the UK on Columbia Records. 2016 saw the singer score a string of major solo hit singles such as "Miracle" which reached number 1 in 13 countries. As a songwriter Perretta has worked with numerous major recording artists.