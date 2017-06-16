Julian PerrettaBorn 13 January 1989
Julian Perretta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-01-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b8022ff-19c5-46df-9de2-966d0a95b084
Julian Perretta Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Remo Perretta (born 13 January 1989) is an English singer-songwriter and producer. Perretta first gained attention in 2010 with the single "Wonder Why", first released in the UK on Columbia Records. 2016 saw the singer score a string of major solo hit singles such as "Miracle" which reached number 1 in 13 countries. As a songwriter Perretta has worked with numerous major recording artists.
