Rubik was a Finnish indie pop/rock band known for its unique style of rich sound, complex but well-contained arrangements, changing rhythms and melodies ranging from playful and danceable to wistful and delicate.

The band started to emerge in the late '90s in the eastern Finnish town of Kuopio where the drummer Sampa Väätäinen and the singer Artturi Taira began playing together joined later by the keyboardist/guitarist Samuli Pöyhönen. They became Rubik in 2003 when they played their first live show. The band released their debut EP People Go Missing in 2004 through New Music Community, causing a stir in the indie scene.

The band's first full-length album, titled Bad Conscience Patrol, was released in March 2007 through Fullsteam Records and met with excitement in Finland. Following the release, the band toured in Finland, the US and Canada and performed at European festivals.

Their second album entitled Dada Bandits was released on April 1, 2009. In the review of the album Spin Magazine wrote: "ADHD'd Finns explode piano balladry, spacey synths, drum blarts, mariachi brass, and a hypnotic chorus, then let the pieces fall into place". "Listening to Dada Bandits, it's hard not to feel that Rubik's done more-rather than following international trends, they're showing us all the way forward", wrote Nylon Magazine. Filter Magazine described "It's pure prog for now people… or perhaps No Wave for those with less access to cheap heroin. Freaky." The band toured in Finland and in Europe and twice in the US, first in autumn 2009 and again in summer 2010 playing with mewithoutYou. After the US tour the band played at Roskilde festival in Denmark and Øya festival in Norway in summer 2010.