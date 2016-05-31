Unrelated SegmentsFormed 1966
Unrelated Segments
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b7b661b-1b9f-4999-b82b-4b5e2f21611c
Unrelated Segments Biography (Wikipedia)
The Unrelated Segments were an American garage rock band from Taylor, Michigan, that were active between 1966 and 1969. The group was a popular musical act in Michigan, achieving regional acclaim for their song, "Story of My Life".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Unrelated Segments Tracks
Sort by
Story Of My Life
Unrelated Segments
Story Of My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Story Of My Life
Last played on
Unrelated Segments Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist