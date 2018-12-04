James Vincent McMorrowIrish singer-songwriter. Born 14 January 1983
James Vincent McMorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p042lwf7.jpg
1983-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b7b1fd3-6952-4aa8-9467-40b105d1039b
James Vincent McMorrow Biography (Wikipedia)
James Vincent McMorrow (born 14 January 1983) is an Irish singer and songwriter. He is best known for his albums Early in the Morning and Post Tropical.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Vincent McMorrow Tracks
Sort by
Higher Love
James Vincent McMorrow
Higher Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw1w1.jpglink
Higher Love
Last played on
If I Had a Boat
James Vincent McMorrow
If I Had a Boat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
If I Had a Boat
Last played on
Me And My Friends
James Vincent McMorrow
Me And My Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Me And My Friends
Last played on
Red Dust
James Vincent McMorrow
Red Dust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Red Dust
Last played on
From the Woods!!
James Vincent McMorrow
From the Woods!!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
From the Woods!!
Last played on
Cavalier
James Vincent McMorrow
Cavalier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nhb67.jpglink
Cavalier
Last played on
Hear the Noise That Moves So Soft & Low
James Vincent McMorrow
Hear the Noise That Moves So Soft & Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Rising Water
James Vincent McMorrow
Rising Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040h1mz.jpglink
Rising Water
Last played on
Rising Water (A.K. Paul Remix)
James Vincent McMorrow
Rising Water (A.K. Paul Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Rising Water (A.K. Paul Remix)
Last played on
Wicked Game
James Vincent McMorrow
Wicked Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Wicked Game
Last played on
True Care
James Vincent McMorrow
True Care
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
True Care
Last played on
Alone Together (feat. James Vincent McMorrow)
All Tvvins
Alone Together (feat. James Vincent McMorrow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Alone Together (feat. James Vincent McMorrow)
Last played on
Change Of Heart
James Vincent McMorrow
Change Of Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Constellations
James Vincent McMorrow
Constellations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Constellations
Last played on
One Thousand Times
James Vincent McMorrow
One Thousand Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
One Thousand Times
Last played on
Sparrow and the Wolf
James Vincent McMorrow
Sparrow and the Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Sparrow and the Wolf
Last played on
Get Low
James Vincent McMorrow
Get Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Get Low
Last played on
Wicked Game (Saturday Session Archive)
James Vincent McMorrow
Wicked Game (Saturday Session Archive)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Wicked Game (Saturday Session Archive)
Last played on
Post Tropical
James Vincent McMorrow
Post Tropical
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042lwf7.jpglink
Post Tropical
Last played on
Slow Love (feat. James Vincent McMorrow)
Star Slinger
Slow Love (feat. James Vincent McMorrow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lx1vp.jpglink
Slow Love (feat. James Vincent McMorrow)
Last played on
I'm In Love (feat. James Vincent McMorrow)
Kygo
I'm In Love (feat. James Vincent McMorrow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043zn7m.jpglink
I'm In Love (feat. James Vincent McMorrow)
Last played on
Playlists featuring James Vincent McMorrow
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T11:32:10
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
James Vincent McMorrow Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Kicking Roses (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - 1904 (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Maps (The Quay Sessions)
-
Ben Howard - Interview
-
Ben Howard: from open-mic night to the Brits
-
Ben Howard: lessons I've learnt
-
Ben Howard chats with Jo Whiley
-
Ben Howard - BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nominee
Back to artist