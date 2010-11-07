Pelle CarlbergBorn 21 October 1969
Pelle Carlberg (born October 21, 1969 in Uppsala, Sweden) is a Swedish singer/songwriter. He is a member of the band Edson and also records and performs alone as a solo artist. His music video for Riverbank appeared on an in-game television in the video game The Darkness.
Pelle Carlberg Tracks
I Touched you at the Soundcheck
Pelle Carlberg
I Touched you at the Soundcheck
1983 (Pelle & Sebastian)
Pelle Carlberg
1983 (Pelle & Sebastian)
1983 (Pelle & Sebastian)
