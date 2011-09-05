FallulahBorn 6 February 1985
Fallulah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b787178-64ef-4af5-82bd-3aefac5ae6c6
Fallulah Biography (Wikipedia)
Fallulah (born 6 February 1985) is a Danish singer-songwriter and musician. Her given name is Maria Apetri. Following a short dancing career, she entered the music industry and released her debut album in 2010 which peaked at number three in Denmark and went on to be certified platinum.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fallulah Tracks
Sort by
Bridges
Fallulah
Bridges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bridges
Last played on
Out Of It
Fallulah
Out Of It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of It
Last played on
Fallulah Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist