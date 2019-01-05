Julee CruiseBorn 1 December 1956
Julee Cruise
1956-12-01
Julee Cruise Biography
Julee A. Cruise (born December 1, 1956, Creston, Iowa) is an American singer, songwriter, actress and musician best known for her collaborations with composer Angelo Badalamenti and film director David Lynch in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She has released four albums and collaborated with a variety of other artists. She is best known for her song "Falling", the theme song for the television series Twin Peaks.
Julee Cruise Tracks
Rockin' Back Inside My Heart
Rockin' Back Inside My Heart
FALLING IN LOVE
FALLING IN LOVE
Falling
Falling
Falling
Falling
This Is Our Night
This Is Our Night
Summer Kisses Winter Tears
Summer Kisses Winter Tears
Questions In A World Of Blue
Questions In A World Of Blue
Floating
Floating
Mysteries Of Love
Mysteries Of Love
Falling - Twin Peaks Theme
Falling - Twin Peaks Theme
Into The Night
Into The Night
Animal
Animal
