Rotary ConnectionFormed 1966. Disbanded 1974
Rotary Connection
1966
Rotary Connection Biography (Wikipedia)
Rotary Connection was an American psychedelic soul band, formed in Chicago in 1966.
In addition to their own recordings, Rotary Connection is notable as the backing band for Muddy Waters on his psychedelic blues album Electric Mud. The band's members included Minnie Riperton, who would emerge as a notable solo artist.
Rotary Connection Performances & Interviews
Funk Family Tree: Archie Bell & The Drells – The New Rotary Connection
Rotary Connection Tracks
Christmas Love
Rotary Connection
Christmas Love
Christmas Love
Peace At Last
Rotary Connection
Peace At Last
Peace At Last
Want You To Know
Rotary Connection
Want You To Know
Want You To Know
Peace, Peace At Last
Rotary Connection
Peace, Peace At Last
Peace, Peace At Last
Memory Band
Rotary Connection
Memory Band
Memory Band
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun
Rotary Connection
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun
Black Gold Of The Sun
Rotary Connection
Black Gold Of The Sun
Silent Night Chant
Rotary Connection
Silent Night Chant
Silent Night Chant
Amen
Rotary Connection
Amen
Amen
I Am the Black Gold of the Sun (feat. Minnie Riperton)
Rotary Connection
I Am the Black Gold of the Sun (feat. Minnie Riperton)
I Am the Black Gold of the Sun (feat. Minnie Riperton)
Like A Rolling Stone
Rotary Connection
Like A Rolling Stone
Like A Rolling Stone
Love Has Fallen On Me
Rotary Connection
Love Has Fallen On Me
Love Has Fallen On Me
