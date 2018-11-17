Warm Jets90s UK indie rock. Formed 1995. Disbanded 1999
Warm Jets
1995
Warm Jets Biography (Wikipedia)
Warm Jets were a British pop indie band, who had two UK top 40 singles and a top 40 album in 1998. The group's name derives from Brian Eno's 1973 album, Here Come the Warm Jets.
Warm Jets Tracks
Never Never
Never Never
Never Never - T In The Park 1998
Never Never - T In The Park 1998
Autopia - T In The Park 1998
Autopia - T In The Park 1998
Move Away - T In The Park 1998
Move Away - T In The Park 1998
Sing Hawiian - T In The Park 1998
Sing Hawiian - T In The Park 1998
Get In Get Out - T In The Park 1998
Get In Get Out - T In The Park 1998
Future Signs - T In The Park 1998
Future Signs - T In The Park 1998
Hurricane - T In The Park 1998
Hurricane - T In The Park 1998
Silver Surfer - T In The Park 1998
Silver Surfer - T In The Park 1998
The Model
The Model
Hurricane
Hurricane
