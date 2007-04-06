Nobody's Angel was an American pop girl group of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The group consisted of four members Alitzah Navarro, Stacey Harper, Amy Sue Hardy and Sarah Smith and later, Jennie Kwan and Tai-Amber Hoo as replacements when Harper and Hardy left the group. The band was put together after they became friends and discovered they had something in common: a shared taste for music, dancing and acting.