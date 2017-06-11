Imrat KhanBorn 17 November 1935. Died 22 November 2018
1935-11-17
Imrat Khan (17 November 1935 – 22 November 2018) was an Indian sitar and surbahar player and composer. He was the younger brother of sitar maestro Ustad Vilayat Khan.
Night at the Taj
Night at the Taj
Night at the Taj
Last played on
Rag Gitanjali
Rag Gitanjali
Rag Gitanjali
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-29T11:27:17
Proms 1989: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1978-09-10T11:27:17
Proms 1978: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-26T11:27:17
Proms 1971: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
