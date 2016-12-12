Altern 8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4tg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b6243aa-3814-49a0-8505-4bd6d6183d46
Altern 8 Biography (Wikipedia)
Altern-8 is a British rave duo, featuring Mark Archer and Chris Peat. Best known in the early 1990s, their trademark was loud electronic tracks with a heavy bass line.[citation needed] On stage and in music videos, such as that for "Evapor-8", Altern-8's members wore facemasks and chemical warfare suits. The band was signed to Network Records based in Stratford House, Birmingham, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Altern 8 Tracks
Sort by
E-Vapor-8
Altern 8
E-Vapor-8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
E-Vapor-8
Last played on
infiltrate 202
Altern 8
infiltrate 202
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
infiltrate 202
Last played on
Activ-8 (Come With Me)
Altern 8
Activ-8 (Come With Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nml9r.jpglink
Activ-8 (Come With Me)
Last played on
Frequency
Altern 8
Frequency
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Frequency
Last played on
Acid Bang
Melé
Acid Bang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0614gsp.jpglink
Acid Bang
Last played on
Move My Body
Altern 8
Move My Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Move My Body
Last played on
Activ 8 (Come With Me) (Shadow Dancer Remix)
Altern 8
Activ 8 (Come With Me) (Shadow Dancer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Activ 8 (Come With Me) (Shadow Dancer Remix)
Last played on
Armageddon (KiNK Remix)
Altern 8
Armageddon (KiNK Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Armageddon (KiNK Remix)
Last played on
Frequency (Luke Vibert Remix)
Altern 8
Frequency (Luke Vibert Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Infiltrate 202
Altern 8
Infiltrate 202
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Infiltrate 202
Brutal-8-E
Altern 8
Brutal-8-E
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Brutal-8-E
Real Time Status
Altern 8
Real Time Status
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Real Time Status
Infiltrate 202 (Altern 8 vs Asterix & Space Mix)
Altern 8
Infiltrate 202 (Altern 8 vs Asterix & Space Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Infiltrate 202 (Altern 8 vs Asterix & Space Mix)
Performer
Last played on
Active8 (Come With Me)
Altern8
Active8 (Come With Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Active8 (Come With Me)
Performer
Last played on
Activ 8
Altern 8
Activ 8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Activ 8
Last played on
Activ 8 (Rocket Pimp Remix)
Altern 8
Activ 8 (Rocket Pimp Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tg.jpglink
Activ 8 (Rocket Pimp Remix)
Last played on
Latest Altern 8 News
Altern 8 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist