Lee AllenUS jazz tenor saxophonist. Born 2 July 1927. Died 18 October 1994
Lee Allen
1927-07-02
Lee Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Francis Allen (July 2, 1927 – October 18, 1994) was an American tenor saxophone player. He was a key figure in New Orleans rock and roll of the 1950s and recorded with many leading performers of the early rock and roll era. He was semiretired from music by the late 1960s, but in the late 1970s returned to music intermittently until the end of his life.
Creole Alley
Lee Allen
Creole Alley
Creole Alley
Walkin' With Mr. Lee
Lee Allen
Walkin' With Mr. Lee
Walkin' With Mr. Lee
Rockin' At Cosmo's
Lee Allen
Rockin' At Cosmo's
Rockin' At Cosmo's
At Cosimo's
Lee Allen
At Cosimo's
At Cosimo's
