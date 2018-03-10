Jason Sellers (born March 4, 1971) is an American country music artist. After several years of touring the United States in his family's band, Sellers joined the road band of Ricky Skaggs. By 1997, he was signed to a recording contract with BNA Records, for whom he recorded two studio albums: 1997's I'm Your Man and 1999's A Matter of Time. These two albums produced five singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts; each album's title track reached Top 40 on that chart. Although he has not recorded any albums since A Matter of Time, Jason has had continued success as a songwriter, with acts such as Lonestar, Kenny Chesney, and Montgomery Gentry having recorded his songs. In addition, he holds several credits as a session background vocalist.