Bassinvaders (also known as Markus Grosskopf's Bassinvaders) is the bass guitar focused side-project of Helloween bassist Markus Grosskopf.
The project is a unique heavy metal experiment which features only the bass guitar and does not include any conventional 6 string electric or acoustic guitars. The project focuses on the bass guitar showcasing lead solo bass guitar, rhythm bass guitar and actual bass guitar along with accompanying drums.
The original project line-up consists of only Grosskopf himself, although many guest bassists, vocalists and drummers are featured in the debut album of the project.
