Simon Boswell Born 15 October 1956
Simon Boswell
1956-10-15
Simon Boswell Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Boswell (born 15 October 1956) is a BAFTA-nominated British film score composer, conductor, producer and musician, with more than 90 credits to his name. He is known for combining mainly electronic elements with orchestral.
Simon Boswell Tracks
Dju Ya Feza
Zazou Bikaye
Dju Ya Feza
Dju Ya Feza
Last played on
Meltdown
Simon Boswell
Meltdown
Meltdown
Last played on
Diskette
Simon Boswell
Diskette
Diskette
Last played on
A-Maje-Cumbe
Simon Boswell
A-Maje-Cumbe
A-Maje-Cumbe
Last played on
