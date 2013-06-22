Nataly DawnBorn 29 October 1986
Nataly Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-10-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b5427c0-b1e8-48b6-9590-15f82cfad6b0
Nataly Dawn Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalie Knutsen (born October 29, 1986), who goes by the stage name Nataly Dawn, is an American singer, songwriter and musician. She is one half of the duo Pomplamoose with her husband Jack Conte and released her first solo album, How I Knew Her, on Nonesuch Records on February 12, 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nataly Dawn Tracks
Sort by
Long Running Joke
Nataly Dawn
Long Running Joke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Running Joke
Last played on
How I Knew Her
Nataly Dawn
How I Knew Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How I Knew Her
Last played on
Counting Down
Nataly Dawn
Counting Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Counting Down
Last played on
Nataly Dawn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist