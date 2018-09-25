Trygve SeimBorn 25 April 1971
Trygve Seim (born 25 April 1971 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (saxophone) and composer. He started to play the saxophone in 1985 after hearing Jan Garbarek's CD Eventyr.
Trygve Seim Tracks
Helsinki Song
Trygve Seim
Helsinki Song
Helsinki Song
Part III
Trygve Seim
Part III
Part III
Seeing Double
Trygve Seim
Seeing Double
Seeing Double
Ulrike Dans
Trygve Seim
Ulrike Dans
Ulrike Dans
The Magical Bird
Trygve Seim
The Magical Bird
The Magical Bird
