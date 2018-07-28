The RoyalsTrojan reggae group
The Royals
The Royals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Royals were a Jamaican roots reggae vocal group formed in 1964 by Roy Cousins. They continued to record, with a varying line-up until the mid-1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
The Royals Tracks
Llongo
Land Of Milk & Honey
Promised Land
Dub The Wrong
Leave Out Of Babylon
Make Believe (Version Two)
Make Believe (Version One)
Tekla
Sufferer Of The Ghetto
If I Were You
Only Jah Knows
Oongaan
Heart In Pain
Ghetto Man
Pick Up The Pieces
Peace And Love
When You Are Wrong
Never See Come See
