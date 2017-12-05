Michael RotherKrautrock musician. Born 2 September 1950
Michael Rother (born 2 September 1950 in Hamburg, Germany) is a German krautrock musician, best known for being a founding member of the band Neu!, and as a short-lived member of the band Kraftwerk.
Karussell
Karussell
Die Ganz (World Mix)
Die Ganz (World Mix)
Katzenmusik 5
Katzenmusik 5
Katzenmusik 1 and 2
Katzenmusik 1 and 2
Silberstreif
Silberstreif
Zeni
Zeni
KM 5
KM 5
Blauer Regen
Blauer Regen
Die Ganz Welt (World Mix)
Die Ganz Welt (World Mix)
Energy It Up Part 2
Energy It Up Part 2
Weil Schee Und Eis
Weil Schee Und Eis
Silver Sands
Silver Sands
KM 9
KM 9
Feuerland
Feuerland
Gloria
Gloria
Palmengarten
Palmengarten
Lust
Lust
Drone Schlager
Drone Schlager
