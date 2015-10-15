Henry KaiserBorn 19 September 1952
Henry Kaiser
1952-09-19
Henry Kaiser Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Kaiser (born September 19, 1952) is an American guitarist and composer, known as an idiosyncratic soloist, a sideman, an ethnomusicologist, and a film score composer. Recording and performing prolifically in many styles of music, Kaiser is a fixture on the San Francisco Bay Area music scene. He is considered a member of the "second generation" of American free improvisers. He is married to Canadian artist Brandy Gale. He is the son of Henry J. Kaiser Jr. and the grandson of industrialist Henry J. Kaiser.
Henry Kaiser Tracks
guKTen LIMPo
Henry Kaiser
guKTen LIMPo
guKTen LIMPo
Last played on
Best of Times
Henry Kaiser
Best of Times
Best of Times
Last played on
The Sandman
Henry Kaiser
The Sandman
The Sandman
Last played on
