The Kaye Sisters were a trio of British pop singers, who scored several hits on the UK Singles Chart in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
Sentimental Journey
Paper Roses
First Row Balcony
Come Softly to Me
Gotta Have Something in the Bank Frank
Keep On Lovin' Me
