David BatteauBorn 25 June 1949
David Batteau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b47ed93-2b24-4fef-a838-af653c3a1d80
David Batteau Biography (Wikipedia)
David Batteau (born June 25, 1949) is an American singer-songwriter. Batteau is the son of Blanca Batteau and Dr. Dwight Wayne Batteau, of Harvard University and Tufts University. He is the brother of singer/songwriter Robin Batteau.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Batteau Tracks
Sort by
Spaceship Earth
David Batteau
Spaceship Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spaceship Earth
Last played on
David Batteau Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist