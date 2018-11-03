The System80s electro/disco. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1989
The System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b475f7e-e677-4f4e-8788-43c7703bf0e0
The System Biography (Wikipedia)
The System is an American synthpop duo who debuted in the 1980s, consisting of vocalist/guitarist Mic Murphy and seasoned session keyboardist David Frank. The band was founded in 1982 in New York and backed up by Paul Pesco on electric guitar and Kris Khellow on keyboards and synthesizers. The group is sometimes referred to as being "emotio-electro" because of its hi-tech, synthesizer-driven sound, married with passionate vocals and sensitive lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The System Tracks
Sort by
You Are In My System
The System
You Are In My System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are In My System
Last played on
You Are In My System (Extended Vocal)
The System
You Are In My System (Extended Vocal)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are In My System (Extended Vocal)
Last played on
You Are In My System (Original Mix)
The System
You Are In My System (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are In My System (Original Mix)
Last played on
This Is For You
The System
This Is For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is For You
Last played on
Don't Disturb This Groove
The System
Don't Disturb This Groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My System
The System
In My System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My System
Last played on
Dangerous
The System
Dangerous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dangerous
Last played on
You're In My System (Kerri Chandler Remix)
The System
You're In My System (Kerri Chandler Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your In My System (Remix)
The System
Your In My System (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your In My System (Remix)
Last played on
The System Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist