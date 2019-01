Babs Gonzales (October 27, 1919 – January 23, 1980), born Lee Brown, was an American jazz vocalist of the bebop era notable for writing the song "Oop-Pop-A-Da", which was recorded and performed by his band, Three Bips and a Bop, and was later made famous by Dizzy Gillespie.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia