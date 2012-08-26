Lucy ReedBorn 4 April 1921. Died 1 July 1998
Lucy Reed
1921-04-04
Lucy Reed Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Reed (January 14, 1921 – July 1, 1998) was an American jazz singer, noted on the Chicago jazz scene in the 1950s. She was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin. In 1955 she performed with Bill Evans in New York City, and Dick Marx and Johnny Frigo in 1957.
Lucy Reed Tracks
