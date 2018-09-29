Mac GaydenBorn 5 June 1941
Mac Gayden
1941-06-05
Mac Gayden Biography (Wikipedia)
McGavock Dickinson "Mac" Gayden is an American rock and country singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. He is also president of Wild Child Records, formed in 2004.
Morning Glory
