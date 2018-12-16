The Poni-Tails
The Poni-Tails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b3b8842-717a-4b07-89a5-d1873e0351f3
The Poni-Tails Biography (Wikipedia)
The Poni-Tails were an American girl group from Lyndhurst, Ohio. Their major hit was "Born Too Late" in 1958.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Poni-Tails Tracks
Sort by
Born Too Late
The Poni-Tails
Born Too Late
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c3m80.jpglink
Born Too Late
Last played on
The Poni-Tails Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist