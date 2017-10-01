Aparna BalamuraliIndian actress and playback singer
Aparna Balamurali
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b3a892b-0ea6-41b8-a6e8-0cb6fcbf01d4
Aparna Balamurali Biography (Wikipedia)
Aparna Balamurali is an Indian film actress and playback singer who works in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. She is best known for her role as Jimsy in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aparna Balamurali Tracks
Sort by
Naadu
Sooraj Santhosh
Naadu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naadu
Last played on
Mazha Paadum
Aravind Venugopal & Aparna Balamurali
Mazha Paadum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mazha Paadum
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist