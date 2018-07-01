The Soul BrothersStudio One ska group, later 'Soul Vendors'. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1967
1965
The Soul Brothers Tracks
I Keep Ringing My Baby
I Keep Ringing My Baby
Bugaloo
Bugaloo
Lawless Street
Lawless Street
