Luis Alberto del Paraná
1926-06-21
Luis Alberto del Paraná Biography (Wikipedia)
Luis Alberto del Paraná (1926–1974) was a Paraguayan singer and guitarist. During the fifties, sixties and early seventies, he traveled extensively around the globe with his group Los Paraguayos, popularizing Paraguayan music. He is the best-selling Paraguayan musician ever.[citation needed]
Luis Alberto del Paraná Tracks
