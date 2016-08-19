dOPFrench house group. Formed 2006
dOP
2006
dOP is a French trio widely known for their distinctive take on electronic music. Since their inception, they have been a prominent figure in the electronic music landscape, securing a spot on Resident Advisor's Top Live Acts for 2010, 2011 and 2012.
dOP Tracks
Hable Con Ella (dOP UpTown Remix)
Close Up (Louisahhh!!! Remix)
Don't Trust feat Seuil
L'Hospital, Le Rue, La Prison
Blanche Neige
