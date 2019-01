Wovenwar is an American heavy metal supergroup from Southern California, formed in 2013. They released their self-titled debut album on August 5, 2014. The band's musical style on the album has been described as hard rock, alternative metal, melodic metalcore and modern heavy metal.

