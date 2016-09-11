WovenwarFormed 2013
Wovenwar
2013
Wovenwar Biography
Wovenwar is an American heavy metal supergroup from Southern California, formed in 2013. They released their self-titled debut album on August 5, 2014. The band's musical style on the album has been described as hard rock, alternative metal, melodic metalcore and modern heavy metal.
Wovenwar Tracks
Censorship
Wovenwar
Censorship
Censorship
Last played on
Death To Rights
Wovenwar
Death To Rights
Profane
Wovenwar
Profane
Profane
Last played on
All Rise
Wovenwar
All Rise
All Rise
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Reading
