Wild Palms are a 4-piece alternative band based in London who have been signed to One Little Indian Records since 2010. Formerly operating under the name Ex-Lion Tamers, the foursome saw their song "Helen's Exile" gain significant recognition just before the band rebranded itself as Wild Palms. In 2009 Wild Palms released their debut single "Over Time", followed by "Deep Dive" in 2010.