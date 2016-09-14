Tim Moore70s soft rock singer/songwriter
Tim Moore
Tim Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Moore is an American pop singer and songwriter who recorded during the 1970s and 1980s. Moore's songs were praised by critics, but his own success was limited. He remains best known for songs re-recorded by others. In 1986 Moore toured Brazil where his ballad "Yes" was a No.1 hit.
