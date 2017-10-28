Chrome is an American rock band founded in San Francisco, California in 1975.

The sound of the group is often coarse and features heavy elements of feedback and distortion. Their experiments in mixing synthesized noise with rock instrumentation, marking them as part of the post-punk movement, have been cited as a forerunner of industrial rock music. During the 1970s, Chrome's music did not fit into any particular music scene in America, and people found it hard to know how to book the band or promote and distribute their music.