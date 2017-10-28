ChromeUS Post-punk group, Helios Creed / Damon Edge. Formed 1976. Disbanded 1982
Chrome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05n8h92.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b35df0a-6181-42e3-9e81-b93f681d636f
Chrome Biography (Wikipedia)
Chrome is an American rock band founded in San Francisco, California in 1975.
The sound of the group is often coarse and features heavy elements of feedback and distortion. Their experiments in mixing synthesized noise with rock instrumentation, marking them as part of the post-punk movement, have been cited as a forerunner of industrial rock music. During the 1970s, Chrome's music did not fit into any particular music scene in America, and people found it hard to know how to book the band or promote and distribute their music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chrome Tracks
Sort by
Mithras
Chrome
Mithras
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
Mithras
Last played on
Half Machine Lip Moves
Chrome
Half Machine Lip Moves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
Half Machine Lip Moves
Last played on
Chromosome Damage
Chrome
Chromosome Damage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
Chromosome Damage
Last played on
Clarks Instrumental
Chrome
Clarks Instrumental
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
Clarks Instrumental
Last played on
In a Dream
Chrome
In a Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
In a Dream
Last played on
I Used To Love You (John Legend Cover)
Chrome
I Used To Love You (John Legend Cover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
I Used To Love You (John Legend Cover)
Last played on
Can't Admit It
Chrome
Can't Admit It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
Can't Admit It
Last played on
Used To Love You (Cover of John Legend)
Chrome
Used To Love You (Cover of John Legend)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
Ooh Now Baby
Chrome
Ooh Now Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
Ooh Now Baby
Last played on
Slip It To The Android
Chrome
Slip It To The Android
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
Slip It To The Android
Last played on
Ooh Now Baby (ft Stylah)
Chrome
Ooh Now Baby (ft Stylah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h97.jpglink
Ooh Now Baby (ft Stylah)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chrome
Chrome Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist