The Magic Numbers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfxp.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b3531c4-cd2d-4df0-897c-a2e29b8341fc
The Magic Numbers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Magic Numbers are an English pop rock band comprising two pairs of brothers and sisters from Hanwell in west London. The group was formed in 2002, releasing their debut album titled The Magic Numbers on 13 June 2005. Their follow-up album, Those the Brokes was released on 6 November 2006, The Runaway was released on 6 June 2010, Alias was released on 18 August 2014, and their most recent album, Outsiders, was released on 11 May 2018.
The Magic Numbers consists of Romeo Stodart (lead guitar, vocals), his sister Michele (bass guitar, vocals, glockenspiel), Angela Gannon (melodica, percussion, keyboard, vocals) and her brother Sean Gannon (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Magic Numbers Performances & Interviews
- The Magic Numbers - Sweet Dividehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066sxbc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066sxbc.jpg2018-05-10T15:25:48.000ZPerforming live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p066swv8
The Magic Numbers - Sweet Divide
- The Magic Numbers - Extended Highlights (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044474q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044474q.jpg2016-08-09T13:48:35.000ZThe Magic Numbers perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04446dg
The Magic Numbers - Extended Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
- The Magic Numbers - Love Me Like You (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0404dh0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0404dh0.jpg2016-07-01T17:09:49.000ZEpic grand finale filmed live at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0404cxv
The Magic Numbers - Love Me Like You (The Quay Sessions)
- The Magic Numbers - Shot In The Dark (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0403hbx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0403hbx.jpg2016-07-01T17:09:38.000ZFilmed live at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0404d7r
The Magic Numbers - Shot In The Dark (The Quay Sessions)
The Magic Numbers Tracks
Sort by
Forever Lost
The Magic Numbers
Forever Lost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Forever Lost
Last played on
Take A Chance
The Magic Numbers
Take A Chance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lk6nk.jpglink
Take A Chance
Last played on
Let Somebody In
The Magic Numbers
Let Somebody In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Let Somebody In
Last played on
Love Me Like You
The Magic Numbers
Love Me Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Love Me Like You
Last played on
Sweet Divide
The Magic Numbers
Sweet Divide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06117k3.jpglink
Sweet Divide
Last played on
Love Me Like You
Magic Numbers
Love Me Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me Like You
Performer
Last played on
Love Me Like You (The Quay Sessions, 10th May 2018)
The Magic Numbers
Love Me Like You (The Quay Sessions, 10th May 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Sweet Divide (The Quay Sessions, 10th May 2018)
The Magic Numbers
Sweet Divide (The Quay Sessions, 10th May 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Ride Against The Wind (The Quay Sessions, 10th May 2018)
The Magic Numbers
Ride Against The Wind (The Quay Sessions, 10th May 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Ride Against The Wind
The Magic Numbers
Ride Against The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Ride Against The Wind
Sing Me A Rebel Song
The Magic Numbers
Sing Me A Rebel Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Sing Me A Rebel Song
Wayward
The Magic Numbers
Wayward
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Wayward
Shot in the Dark
The Magic Numbers
Shot in the Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Shot in the Dark
Shotgun Wedding
The Magic Numbers
Shotgun Wedding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Shotgun Wedding
Most of The Time
The Magic Numbers
Most of The Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxp.jpglink
Most of The Time
Last played on
Forever Lost
Magic Numbers
Forever Lost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever Lost
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/awxmxj
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-11T11:30:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022rdnr.jpg
11
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
The Magic Numbers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist