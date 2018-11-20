Bernardo Storace
Bernardo Storace (fl. 1664) was an Italian composer. Almost nothing is known about his life; his only surviving collection of music contains numerous variation sets and represents a transitory stage between the time of Girolamo Frescobaldi and that of Bernardo Pasquini.
Ciaconna
Ciaconna
Ciaconna
Chaconne for harpsichord in C major
Chaconne for harpsichord in C major
Chaconne for harpsichord in C major
Ciaccone
Ciaccone
Ciaccone
Chaconne in C major for harpsichord
Chaconne in C major for harpsichord
Chaconne in C major for harpsichord
Chaconne in C major for harpsichord
Chaconne in C major for harpsichord
Chaconne in C major for harpsichord
Ballo della battaglia
Ballo della battaglia
Ballo della battaglia
Selva di varie compositioni (Romanesca)
Selva di varie compositioni (Romanesca)
Selva di varie compositioni (Romanesca)
Ballo della battaglia; Ricercar on a theme by Frescobaldi & Balletto
Ballo della battaglia; Ricercar on a theme by Frescobaldi & Balletto
Ciaccona, from 'Selva di varie compositioni d'intavolatura per cimbalo ed organo'
Ciaccona, from 'Selva di varie compositioni d'intavolatura per cimbalo ed organo'
