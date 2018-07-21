Hatful of RainFolk band
Hatful of Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b300ddd-6c71-4b15-9339-ed45284bd6a0
Hatful of Rain Biography (Wikipedia)
Hatful of Rain, an acoustic music group from Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, England, perform original material that combines English folk sounds with harmony singing and American bluegrass music. Critically acclaimed, the band came to the attention of broadcaster Mike Harding, who played their music on his BBC Radio 2 show. The band also performed live on BBC Radio 2's Bob Harris Sunday programme on 24 March 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hatful of Rain Tracks
Sort by
Sinking Like A Stone
Hatful Of Rain
Sinking Like A Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinking Like A Stone
Performer
Last played on
Won't Be Druv
Hatful of Rain
Won't Be Druv
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Won't Be Druv
Last played on
Collared Dove
Hatful of Rain
Collared Dove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Collared Dove
Last played on
Back to artist