Hatful of Rain, an acoustic music group from Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, England, perform original material that combines English folk sounds with harmony singing and American bluegrass music. Critically acclaimed, the band came to the attention of broadcaster Mike Harding, who played their music on his BBC Radio 2 show. The band also performed live on BBC Radio 2's Bob Harris Sunday programme on 24 March 2013.

