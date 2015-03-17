Seán CannonBorn 29 November 1940
Seán Cannon
1940-11-29
Seán Cannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Seán Cannon (born 29 November 1940) is an Irish musician. Since 1982 he has been the lead singer and guitarist for The Dubliners and their follow-up-band "The Dublin Legends".
Seán Cannon Tracks
The Sick Note
Seán Cannon
The Sick Note
The Sick Note
Last played on
Song for Ireland
Seán Cannon
Song for Ireland
Song for Ireland
Last played on
Wild Rover
Seán Cannon
Wild Rover
Wild Rover
Last played on
Jock Stewart
Seán Cannon
Jock Stewart
Jock Stewart
Performer
Last played on
The Rose Of Allendale
Seán Cannon
The Rose Of Allendale
The Rose Of Allendale
Last played on
The shores of America
eamon campbell, patsy wotchorn, gerry oconnor & Seán Cannon
The shores of America
The shores of America
Performer
Last played on
