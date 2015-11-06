The Yetties
The Yetties Biography
The Yetties (John (Bonny) Sartin, Pete Shutler, and Mac McCulloch) were an English folk music group who took their name from the Dorset village of Yetminster, their childhood home. In 1975 they released an album entitled "The Yetties of Yetminster". In 2007 The Yetties celebrated 40 years as a professional folk band.[citation needed]
The Yetties Tracks
D-Day Dodgers
The Yetties
D-Day Dodgers
D-Day Dodgers
Last played on
Greenland Whale Fishery
The Yetties
Greenland Whale Fishery
Trelawny
The Yetties
Trelawny
Trelawny
Last played on
Buttercup Joe
The Yetties
Buttercup Joe
Buttercup Joe
Last played on
