The Yetties (John (Bonny) Sartin, Pete Shutler, and Mac McCulloch) were an English folk music group who took their name from the Dorset village of Yetminster, their childhood home. In 1975 they released an album entitled "The Yetties of Yetminster". In 2007 The Yetties celebrated 40 years as a professional folk band.[citation needed]

