Joachim Garraud (, born 27 September 1968) is a French DJ, remixer and record producer from Nantes.

He is a producer of artists such as Paul Johnson, Deep Dish, David Bowie, OMD, Kylie Minogue, Mylène Farmer, Cassius, Kid Vicious, Saffron Hill and Culture Club. Known for his many collaborations with other DJs and musicians such as Jean-Michel Jarre and David Guetta (with whom he co-founded the Gum Records label), he currently hosts a weekly show on Radio FG called Zemixx also available as a podcast.

His mixes are a blend of regular DJ sets and then he remixes them live directly onto a CD, with certain sounds which he employs had never been heard in house music before. Garraud is known for his energetic sets, using images or stock clips projected onto a large screen as well as pyrotechnics on-stage and for his setting in scene.