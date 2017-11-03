Akito Nakatsuka
Akito Nakatsuka
Akito Nakatsuka (中塚 章人 Nakatsuka Akito) is a Japanese video game composer employed by Nintendo. In recent years, he has served as a sound director and supervisor for other composer's music.
