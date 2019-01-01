Stanley LupinoBorn 15 June 1893. Died 10 June 1942
Stanley Lupino
1893-06-15
Stanley Lupino Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Richard Lupino Hook (15 June 1893 – 10 June 1942), known professionally as Stanley Lupino, was an English actor, dancer, singer, librettist, director and short story writer. During the 1930s, Lupino appeared in a successful series of musical comedy films, often based on his already popular stage shows.
