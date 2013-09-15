William B. BradburyComposer of popular hymns. Born 6 October 1816. Died 7 January 1868
William B. Bradbury
1816-10-06
William B. Bradbury Biography (Wikipedia)
William Batchelder Bradbury (October 6, 1816 – January 7, 1868) was a musician who composed the tune to Jesus Loves Me and many other popular hymns.
William B. Bradbury Tracks
Sweet Hour of Prayer
