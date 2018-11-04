Nelson Freitas
Nelson Freitas is a Cape Verdean singer, producer and recorder. He records with GhettoZouk Music, which also signed artists Chelsy Shantel and William Araujo.
Wifey vs. King Of The World
Barachi & Nelson Freitas
Legbegbe (feat. Obadice & Idowest)
Mr. Real
Crash vs. So Mais Uma Vez
Usher
I Still Feel 4 You vs. O
Nelson Freitas
Cold Water vs. Um Cre Amabo
Major Lazer
Break Of Dawn (feat. Richie Campbell)
Nelson Freitas
Broken Heart Vs Hush
Nelson Freitas
Wildest Dreams vs. Bo E Kel Amjer
Nelson Freitas
Sem Bo Amor vs. Girl On Fire
Nelson Freitas
Old School Love vs. I Just Want My Baby Back
Lupe Fiasco
Rebound Chick Vs Mrs. Officer
Nelson Freitas
I Still Feel 4 You
Nelson Freitas
Bo Tem Mel (feat. C4Pedro)
Nelson Freitas
Bruck Out vs. Tic Toc Tic vs. Miuda Linda
Munga
Beg For It vs Life Is Good
Iggy Azalea
Bem Pa Mi vs Yonce
Nelson Freitas
Nha baby (feat. Myra Andrade)
Nelson Freitas
Jealousy vs. Want It All
I-Octane
Cold Water vs. Um Cre Amabo
Major Lazer
My Heart (feat. Nelson Freitas)
Boddhi Satva
My Heart
Nelson Freitas
Love Me Harder vs Nha Primere Amor
Ariana Grande
Jealousy Vs Break Of Dawn
I-Octane
Só Mais Uma Vez
Nelson Freitas
