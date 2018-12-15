GouryellaFormed 1998. Disbanded 2004
Gouryella
1998
Gouryella Biography (Wikipedia)
Gouryella is an alias and trance project of Ferry Corsten. Gouryella was originally a Dutch production team, comprising Corsten and Tiësto, who later left. The word itself means "heaven" in the Australian aboriginal language.
In 2015, his track "Anahera" was chosen as "Tune of the Year" on Armin van Buuren's show A State of Trance.
