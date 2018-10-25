Carla BleyBorn 11 May 1938
Carla Bley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfxm.jpg
1938-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b2234ea-2169-41dc-9524-0b896fa69c4c
Carla Bley Biography
Carla Bley (born Lovella May Borg, May 11, 1936) is an American jazz composer, pianist, organist and bandleader. An important figure in the free jazz movement of the 1960s, she is perhaps best known for her jazz opera Escalator over the Hill (released as a triple LP set), as well as a book of compositions that have been performed by many other artists, including Gary Burton, Jimmy Giuffre, George Russell, Art Farmer, John Scofield and her ex-husband Paul Bley.
Carla Bley Tracks
Musique Mechanique
Carla Bley
Musique Mechanique
Musique Mechanique
Vashkar
Carla Bley
Vashkar
Vashkar
Potacion De Guaya (feat. Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow)
Carla Bley
Potacion De Guaya (feat. Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow)
Potacion De Guaya (feat. Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow)
Silence
Charlie Haden
Silence
Silence
Misterioso
Carla Bley
Misterioso
Misterioso
Romantic Notion No.4
Carla Bley
Romantic Notion No.4
Romantic Notion No.4
Performer
Joy to the world
Carla Bley
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
Silence (From The Ballad Of The Fallen)
Carla Bley
Silence (From The Ballad Of The Fallen)
Silence (From The Ballad Of The Fallen)
Performer
Utviklingssang
Carla Bley
Utviklingssang
Utviklingssang
Ginger And David
Carla Bley
Ginger And David
Ginger And David
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Carla Bley
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Walking Batteriewoman
Carla Bley Band, Anthony Arnold Dagradi, Carlos Ward, Joe Daley, Earl MacIntyre, Michael Mantler, Steve Swallow, Gary Valente & Carla Bley
Walking Batteriewoman
Walking Batteriewoman
O Tennenbaum
Trad & Carla Bley
O Tennenbaum
O Tennenbaum
Composer
Song For Che
Don Cherry, Gato Barbieri, Howard Johnson, Paul Motian, Roswell Rudd, Charlie Haden, Charlie Haden, Sam Brown, Dewey Redman, Perry Robinson, Michael Mantler, Andrew Cyrille, Robert Northern & Carla Bley
Song For Che
Song For Che
Composer
Battleship
Carla Bley, kb; Michael Mantler, t; Gary Valente, tb; Vincent Chancey, frh; Steve Slagle, as; Tony Dagradi, ts; Steve Swallow, b; D. Sharp, d. 1983. & Carla Bley
Battleship
Battleship
Performer
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Carla Bley
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Ring Christmas Bells
Carla Bley
Ring Christmas Bells
Ring Christmas Bells
Night-Glo
Carla Bley
Night-Glo
Night-Glo
Ad Infinitum
Carla Bley
Ad Infinitum
Ad Infinitum
The Lord is Listenin' To Ya, Hallelujah
Carla Bley
The Lord is Listenin' To Ya, Hallelujah
The Lord is Listenin' To Ya, Hallelujah
Hell's Bells
Carla Bley
Hell's Bells
Hell's Bells
Sidewinders In Paradise
Carla Bley
Sidewinders In Paradise
Sidewinders In Paradise
End of Vienna
Carla Bley
End of Vienna
End of Vienna
