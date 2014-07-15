MxPxAmerican punk rock band. Formed 1992
MxPx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b221a54-54b9-435c-a7f3-5cf8e2ce9fb2
MxPx Biography (Wikipedia)
MxPx is an American punk rock band from Bremerton, Washington founded in 1992 as Magnified Plaid. The band has skate punk leanings, with connections to the pop punk scene. Current members include Mike Herrera on lead vocals and bass guitar, Yuri Ruley on drums and percussion, Tom Wisniewski on lead guitar and backing vocals and Chris Adkins on rhythm guitar and backing vocals. The band's discography includes twelve studio albums, four EPs, four compilation albums, a live album, a VHS tape, a DVD and 20 singles. A number of the group's releases have charted on Billboard, including the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Billboard Christian Albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MxPx Tracks
Sort by
Doing Time (Acoustic)
MxPx
Doing Time (Acoustic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doing Time (Acoustic)
Last played on
Aces Up
MxPx
Aces Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aces Up
Last played on
Drowning (BBC Radio 1 Session)
MxPx
Drowning (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far Away
MxPx
Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far Away
Last played on
Punk Rawk Show
MxPx
Punk Rawk Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punk Rawk Show
Last played on
MxPx Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist