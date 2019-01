Eugene Bridges (born March 30, 1963), usually credited as Eugene "Hideaway" Bridges, is an American blues and soul singer, songwriter, guitarist and bandleader who has released seven albums and has performed widely in the US, Asia, Britain, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

